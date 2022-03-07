Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Down 31.5% in February

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE JPC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. 626,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,705. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.