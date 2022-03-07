NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Update

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NVR stock traded down $212.93 on Monday, reaching $4,706.88. 31,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,155. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,363.32 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,290.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,221.46.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVR by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.