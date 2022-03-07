MileVerse Reaches Market Cap of $31.56 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. MileVerse has a market cap of $31.56 million and $20.43 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.59 or 0.06572363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,570.92 or 0.99702278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046713 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,859,471,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

