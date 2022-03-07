Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.34 Million

Brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) to post sales of $54.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.58 million and the highest is $56.10 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $49.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $223.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $228.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $236.92 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $246.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. 57,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $679.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

