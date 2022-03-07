Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

NASDAQ EVAX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 44,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

