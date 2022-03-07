Proton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.84 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $114.58 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00104888 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,410,427,861 coins and its circulating supply is 9,679,530,573 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

