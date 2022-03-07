Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
Shares of YNDX stock remained flat at $$18.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53.
About Yandex (Get Rating)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
