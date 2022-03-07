Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

