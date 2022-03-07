Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cummins stock traded down $12.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.60. 2,396,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,397. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.62. Cummins has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

