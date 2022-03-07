Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expands By 36.7%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 27.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

NYSE BIG traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 24.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 16.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

