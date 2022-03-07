EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

EYPT stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,659. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $407.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

