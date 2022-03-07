StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Buy

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ EGLE traded up $5.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.95. 996,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

