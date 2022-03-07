Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of SHG stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $29.41. 170,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,475. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,201,000 after buying an additional 58,003 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 716,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 170,359 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 350,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

