Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

DAR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of DAR traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.32. 1,978,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,242. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

