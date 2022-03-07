Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,338.47 or 0.99902653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.82 or 0.00270538 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

