Analysts Set Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Target Price at $9.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. 682,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

