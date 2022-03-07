Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.55.

SCRYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Scor from €28.80 ($31.30) to €29.60 ($32.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 77,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,719. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.38.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

