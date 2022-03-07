Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE SWK traded down $9.10 on Monday, hitting $152.56. 2,838,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,831. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.67. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $151.21 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

