Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,675. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

