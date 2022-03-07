CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,765 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CONMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,093,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:CNMD traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.27. 266,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 52 week low of $117.62 and a 52 week high of $159.11.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.
CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
