CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,765 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CONMED alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CONMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,093,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

NYSE:CNMD traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.27. 266,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 52 week low of $117.62 and a 52 week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.