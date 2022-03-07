Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.80. 698,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,130,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,192,000 after acquiring an additional 319,926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $8,581,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 123,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.