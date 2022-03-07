Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $574.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ATLKY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.84. 1,067,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,774. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

