Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.12.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMIGY shares. HSBC raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.
Shares of AMIGY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.44. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
