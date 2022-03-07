Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Sells $10,826.40 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) EVP Stacy Peterson sold 80 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $10,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $10.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.32. 600,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,505. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

