Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

NYSE VNTR traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.91. 293,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.