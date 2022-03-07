PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 293,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,180. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

