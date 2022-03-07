Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.62. 14,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,226. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -14.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambow Education by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 202,586 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

