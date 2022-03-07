Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
CYCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,054. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.86.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).
