Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CYCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,054. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

