Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives $24.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $140,075. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MITK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $618.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitek Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
