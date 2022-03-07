Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives C$8.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

EXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EXE stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.55. 168,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.72. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$6.51 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The company has a market cap of C$676.19 million and a PE ratio of 58.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

