$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $12.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.65. 503,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $380.91 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.01 and a 200-day moving average of $539.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

