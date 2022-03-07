PANTHEON X (XPN) Achieves Market Cap of $905,463.12

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $905,463.12 and approximately $6,240.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00104968 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

