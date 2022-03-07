REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $12.90. 294,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

