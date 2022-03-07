UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.70 Million

Analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) to report $329.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $309.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $84,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.24. 189,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.