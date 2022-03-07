Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Down 31.9% in February

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NTTYY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.35. 159,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,521. The company has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.18. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.72 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

