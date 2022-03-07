Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.59. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

