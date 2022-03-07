PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 402,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $38,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,495 shares of company stock valued at $222,805 over the last 90 days. 70.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,607,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price target on the stock.

Shares of PED stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.02. 18,375,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,333. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $170.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

