NFT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43,633.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, NFT has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $43,633.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00104996 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

