William M. Cook Buys 2,000 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AXTA traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

