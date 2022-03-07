Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells 4,112 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,591. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

