Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells $12,376,000.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $12,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. 15,931,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,652,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $435.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLDR. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 663,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,607,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 126,449 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

