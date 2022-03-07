Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GO traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 946,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,852. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after buying an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,345,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after buying an additional 408,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

