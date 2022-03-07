Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €141.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €141.62 ($153.93).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($193.48) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday.

Shares of EPA:AIR traded down €7.92 ($8.61) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €97.10 ($105.54). The company had a trading volume of 3,941,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €114.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.47. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a one year high of €99.97 ($108.66).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

