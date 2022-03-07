LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives €817.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €808.73 ($879.05).

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($869.57) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($923.91) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($891.30) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($891.30) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

MC traded down €39.60 ($43.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €577.80 ($628.04). 963,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €696.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €679.28. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

