Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Price Target at C$10.06

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.98.

Several research analysts have commented on CPG shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,030,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.51. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.67 and a 1 year high of C$9.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

