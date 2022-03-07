Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TPG Put Options (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 15,617 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,802% compared to the average volume of 821 put options.

TPG stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,028. TPG has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

Get TPG alerts:

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across multi-product platform which includes Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Market Solutions. TPG is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.