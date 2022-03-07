Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Daktronics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. 331,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,173. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Daktronics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Daktronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Daktronics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Daktronics by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

