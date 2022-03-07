Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 50,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.41 per share, with a total value of $39,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 130 shares of company stock worth $5,233 in the last ninety days. 16.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBTC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.59. 6,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.50%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

