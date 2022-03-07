PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. PayPal reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,494,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107,996. PayPal has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares valued at $6,516,088. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.