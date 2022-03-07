WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.21. 11,662,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,876. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $452.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.